PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A first-of-its kind event aimed at eliminating hate will kick off right here in the City of Pittsburgh today, with some high-profile leaders taking part in the Eradicate Hate Global Summit.

The Tree of Life shooting that occurred in 2018 was one of the darkest days in Pittsburgh history, and that tragedy will be the center of a global response to hate today.

Organizers of the Eradicate Hate Summit say this is a chance to show how far the region has come in the last three years since the shooting took place.

During the three-day summit, several experts are set to discuss ways to prevent this from happening again.

Speakers will include former President George W. Bush, former Pennsylvania Governor and Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, and current Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Jeff Finkelstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh says this is a chance to show we are stronger than hate.

“This is a city where there are deep connections and relationships between the communities that make up this region. To me that’s what this conference is about. Let’s recognize that this horrible incident took place here, but this city is so much more than one horrible incident that took place,” Finkelstein said.

One of the chairs for the summit is former University of Pittsburgh chancellor Mark Nordenberg.

He says this summit has been in the works for quite some time.

For more information on the summit, including the scheduled list of speakers, click here.