By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never been one to be short-winded or not use his words wisely, and following Sunday night’s overtime win over the Seahawks, Tomlin made quick use of his time to criticize the game’s officials.

Late in regulation on Sunday night at Heinz Field, the Steelers were winning 20-17, when a catch and fumble by Seattle receiver D.K. Metcalf was called for a review.

The pause for a review allowed Seattle an opportunity to quickly spike the football, stopping the clock, setting up for a game-tying field goal with just seconds left on the clock.

Tomlin was not thrilled with the decision to review the play, saying “I hated it” when asked about how he felt the situation was handled by officials.

“I just hated it. I cannot believe that game was stopped to confirm catch, no catch in that moment. That’s all I’m going to say,” Tomlin said following the game.

When prompted for an explanation, Tomlin repeated that he had nothing else to say, before adding “It was an embarrassment.”

The game would go to overtime, with the Steelers losing the coin toss.

A sack by T.J. Watt would force a Seattle punt, but the Steelers offense was unable to move the ball, punting the ball back to the Seahawks.

T.J. Watt again came up big, this time forcing a fumble, setting up a game-winning kick by Chris Boswell.

The win moves the Steelers to 3-3, with the team heading into a bye week.

It’s unclear if Tomlin will face any discipline from the league for his comments on the officiating.