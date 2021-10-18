PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another chilly, but normal start to our morning with some spots in the upper 30’s.

High pressure will keep us nice and dry today with plenty of sunshine. Highs will get to the low 60’s.

It’ll be a bit breezy at times with a cooler northwesterly flow around 10-15 mph and occasional gusts near 25 mph.

We have another clear night ahead with lows in the low 40s and then we start to warm up a bit for Tuesday with highs getting back near 70.

Fall foliage colors will be nearing peak in Pittsburgh this week!

A lot of the trees lost some week over the weekend, but it’ll be a dry start to the week to be able to do some leaf blowing or raking.

A cold front tracks through the region on Thursday and we hold on to temperatures in the upper 60’s, but some scattered showers will be around through the afternoon and evening.

There’s a small chance those could continue through Friday morning, but we will return to normal in time for the weekend to partake in some fall festivities and wear those flannels!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.