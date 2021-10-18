By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight at Heinz Field, the Steelers honored their newest members of the Football Hall Of Fame.

Troy Polamalu needed a moment when he recalled his enshrinement speech.

So much so he had to dab his eyes with a Terrible Towel.

“It was a beautiful indication of my career,” Polamalu said. “It’s what my wife and I, together, brought to fruition.”

Polamalu took the field at halftime to be recognized among other Steelers’ legends.

However, it wasn’t just in the recollection of his enshrinement speech that brought a great moment involving Troy Polamalu and a Terrible Towel.

While Polamalu and his fellow Hall of Famers left the field, Troy cut a deal with a Seahawks fan – give me your jersey and I’ll give you this Terrible Towel.

.@tpolamalu just made a Seahawks fan trade in his jersey for a Terrible Towel 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PmmZ8zRHMr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2021

A pretty good trade-off.

Along with Polamalu, the Steelers honored Donnie Shell, Alan Faneca, and Coach Bill Cowher.

Cydney Nunn was in attendance to represent her grandfather, scout Bill Nunn.