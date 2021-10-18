KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The coroner and two medical helicopters have been called to a four-vehicle pile-up in Fayette County.

Dispatchers say the crash happened in German Township on Route 21 near the Sunoco. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

Two medical helicopters were called in and one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Route 21 is shut down in both directions.