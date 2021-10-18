KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The tractor trailer rolled over at an intersection and the coroner says the driver was "severely entrapped."
Filed Under:Cherryhill Township, Crash, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, Indiana County, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A tractor trailer driver is dead after crashing into a utility pole, two vehicles and a mobile home.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 994 New Cases, 12 Additional Deaths Over 72 Hours

The Indiana County Coroner says 64-year-old Lynn Farabaugh of Loretto was hauling soybeans and heading west on Route 553 Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 11,208 New Cases, 105 More Deaths

According to the coroner, a witness said Farabaugh approached the intersection of Route 553 and North Harmony Road when the trailer started rolling over, taking the tractor with it. The coroner says Farabaugh was “severely entrapped” and freed by firefighters.

A witness told the coroner that Farabaugh didn’t appear to be driving very fast.

MORE NEWS: U.S. Representative Mike Doyle Not Seeking Re-Election In 2022

The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma and the manner was accidental.