KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Sources tell KDKA political editor Jon Delano that the 14-term representative, who was first elected in 1994, will step down at the end of his term next year.
Filed Under:Jon Delano, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congressman Mike Doyle (D/Forest Hills) will announce this afternoon that he will not run for reelection in 2022.

Sources tell KDKA political editor Jon Delano that the 14-term representative, who was first elected in 1994, will step down at the end of his term next year.

Doyle is the most senior member of Pennsylvania’s congressional district, and his retirement is expected to set off a fierce political battle to replace him.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.