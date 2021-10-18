By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congressman Mike Doyle (D/Forest Hills) will announce this afternoon that he will not run for reelection in 2022.
Sources tell KDKA political editor Jon Delano that the 14-term representative, who was first elected in 1994, will step down at the end of his term next year.
Sources tell me that @USRepMikeDoyle will announce that he is not seeking a 15th term in 2022 and will retire at the end of next year. This will set up a huge political battle to succeed him. Stay tuned to @KDKA tonight for all the details. https://t.co/VyoJpWB7zG
— Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) October 18, 2021
Doyle is the most senior member of Pennsylvania’s congressional district, and his retirement is expected to set off a fierce political battle to replace him.
