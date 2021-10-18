KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, PPG Paints Arena, WWE

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – WWE is coming back to Pittsburgh for the holidays.

READ MORE: Majority Of COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized Are Unvaccinated, AHN Doctor Says

The WWE Live Holiday Tour will be at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 28.

READ MORE: College Towns Plan To Challenge Results Of 2020 Census

The last WWE event held in Pittsburgh was in July.

MORE NEWS: Free Tickets Available Thursday For Pittsburgh's Drive-In Movie Night

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $20.