By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – WWE is coming back to Pittsburgh for the holidays.READ MORE: Majority Of COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized Are Unvaccinated, AHN Doctor Says
The WWE Live Holiday Tour will be at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 28.
READ MORE: College Towns Plan To Challenge Results Of 2020 Census
🚨JUST ANNOUNCED! 🚨 WWE is back for the holidays – December 28th at PPG Paints Arena! 'Tis the season to see your favorite WWE Superstars!
Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am! Stay tuned for presale opportunities – Remember tickets make great holiday gifts! pic.twitter.com/xDwn3jcCyr
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) October 18, 2021
The last WWE event held in Pittsburgh was in July.MORE NEWS: Free Tickets Available Thursday For Pittsburgh's Drive-In Movie Night
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $20.