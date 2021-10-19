TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
Police say the girl had gotten into a stamp bag of heroin and had to be revived with Narcan. She died at the hospital.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – The mother of a baby girl who police say overdosed on heroin is facing charges in her death.

Court paperwork shows Melissa Miller was charged with murder of the third degree and involuntary manslaughter on top of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person in the death of her child, 10-month-old Myla Rushman.

(Photo: Provided)

Police were called to a house on Rice Avenue last month for a report of a baby who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Police say they were told the baby had gotten into a bundle of heroin and was overdosing. They gave the girl two doses of naloxone and started CPR until paramedics arrived. She was then flown to Children’s Hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says Rushman died at the hospital. The cause of her death is still under investigation.