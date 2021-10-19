By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do you know anyone who is moving back in with their parents to save money, or know parents who have grown children moving back home? You’re not alone.
A survey of Pennsylvanians by real estate website ‘I Sold My House’ found more than 1-in-3 adults in between age 18 and age 35 moved back in with their parents over the last year.
The so-called ‘Boomerang Generation’ straddling Millennials and Generation Z is facing higher rents, increasing an average of 8% in the last year — the largest spike in rent in nearly 15 years.
But many parents aren’t welcoming their baby birds back to the nest with open wings.
15% of parents say they feel burdened by having to house their adult kids, with some saying they have to delay retirement or put off downsizing to a smaller, cheaper home.