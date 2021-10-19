By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 219 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.READ MORE: Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas Faces New Charges
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 198 are confirmed cases and 21 are probable cases.
There have been 8,561 total hospitalizations and 128,202 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.READ MORE: Ambridge Mom Facing Murder Charges In Baby's Overdose Death
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,245.
The newly reported death was a patient in the 65+ age group.
MORE NEWS: Jury Deliberations Underway In Sexual Assault Trial Of Former Restaurant Owner
This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 19, 2021.
In the last 24 hours, 219 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 198 are confirmed cases and 21 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/HbHkOVR1sw
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 19, 2021
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: