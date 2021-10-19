TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 219 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 198 are confirmed cases and 21 are probable cases.

There have been 8,561 total hospitalizations and 128,202 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,245.

The newly reported death was a patient in the 65+ age group.

