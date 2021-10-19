LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A woman died after she was struck by a fallen branch while hiking on a trail in an Ohio state park, authorities said.
The incident happened Sunday as Shelley Miller, 57, of Columbus, explored Mohican State Park.
Miller was hiking along the Hemlock Gorge Trail when the branch came down, striking her, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ashland County Coroner's Office.
In a statement, the resources department reminded hikers “to remain on established trails and follow park safety instructions.”
Officials were investigating the incident.
