By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz History Center says it’s time to honor a local boxing legend.
Freddie Lenn was known as Pittsburgh’s fighting Marine.
Lenn grew up on the South Side and learned boxing from a local priest.
On Monday, Lenn’s family and friends donated several historical pieces to the museum’s sports collection as a way to celebrate his life and career.
“We were blown away by the story and the artifacts the family had preserved, including Freddie himself, who documented his life in detail in the scrapbooks that were donated, so it’s just a really well-rounded picture of this local Pittsburgher who went on to achieve great things,” said Emily Ruby, Curator from the Heinz History Center.
After serving in the military and returning home to Pittsburgh, Lenn signed with Steelers owner Art Rooney, who helped promote his boxing career,
Lenn went on to win 26 team championships and coached hundreds of boxers, including Muhammad Ali.