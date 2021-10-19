By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The inbound lanes of the Parkway East are closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash.

The roadway is closed near the Edgewood/Swissvale exit.

The driver of the truck was reportedly able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

The inbound lanes of the roadway were closed early Tuesday morning, while the outbound lanes had one lane open due to emergency vehicles blocking the other lane.

Tow trucks arrived shortly after 5:00 a.m.

Inbound traffic is being routed off of the roadway at the Wilkinsburg exit.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or how long the roadway may be closed.

