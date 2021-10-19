By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — PennDOT says part of Interstate 79 southbound in Butler County is closed following a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash happened in Jackson Township.
It is affecting the area between Exit 85 US 19 North and US 19 South to PA 528 Evans City and Exit 78 US 19/PA 228 and Exit 77 Turnpike, according to PennDOT.
The view from NewsChopper 2 shows at least four vehicles involved, including an ambulance. It appears another car collided with the ambulance head-on.
There is no timetable for when the highway will be able to reopen.
To detour around the area, PennDOT suggests getting off at Exit 88 Southbound and returning to the interstate in Cranberry Township at mile marker 78.
