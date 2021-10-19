By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is on trial for his alleged role in a shooting outside a club in McKees Rocks that left two people dead and three injured.
The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon in the case of Charles Becher.
#NOW: The jury just left the courtroom to begin deliberations in the trial for Charles Becher.
He’s facing charges in the deadly shooting outside Club Erotica in McKees Rocks.
He’s claiming self defense.
2 people died, 3 others were injured.
Police say Becher was part of a group that got in a fight with another group outside Club Erotica back in January.
Chris Butler and Seth McDermit were killed. Three other people were hurt, including Becher. Police say Becher killed McDermit and also shot himself in the leg. Khalil Walls is also charged with homicide in connection with the fight, accused of killing Butler.
Becher is claiming self defense.
