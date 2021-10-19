TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is on trial for his alleged role in a shooting outside a club in McKees Rocks that left two people dead and three injured.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon in the case of Charles Becher.

Police say Becher was part of a group that got in a fight with another group outside Club Erotica back in January.

Chris Butler and Seth McDermit were killed. Three other people were hurt, including Becher. Police say Becher killed McDermit and also shot himself in the leg. Khalil Walls is also charged with homicide in connection with the fight, accused of killing Butler.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Becher is claiming self defense.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.