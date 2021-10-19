By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the first time, faculty members at the University of Pittsburgh have voted to unionize.
It is one of the largest new unions in America, totaling about 3,300 faculty members.
Seventy-one percent of workers who voted said "yes" to unionize with the United Steelworkers. It comes after more than two years of delays and legal challenges.
Next up will be negotiating the first contract with the Pitt administration.