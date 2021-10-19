TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Seventy-one percent of workers who voted said "yes" to unionize with the United Steelworkers.
Filed Under:Allegheny-Ludlum Brackenridge Credit Union, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the first time, faculty members at the University of Pittsburgh have voted to unionize.

READ MORE: Haiti Gang That Kidnapped U.S. Missionaries Seeks $1 Million Ransom Per Person

It is one of the largest new unions in America, totaling about 3,300 faculty members.

READ MORE: Fallen Branch Kills Hiker At Mohican State Park In Ohio

Seventy-one percent of workers who voted said “yes” to unionize with the United Steelworkers. It comes after more than two years of delays and legal challenges.

MORE NEWS: On A Positive Note: Man Who Suffered Massive Heart Attack Meets First Responders Who Saved His Life

Next up will be negotiating the first contract with the Pitt administration.