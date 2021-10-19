By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins’ sellout streak has come to an end.
The Penguins sellout sellout steak had ended tonight after 633 consecutive packed houses (regular season + playoff games from Feb. 14, 2007 to Oct. 16, 2021).
The previous record? 34 games in the early 90s.
— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 19, 2021
According to Mike DeFabo from our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the sellout streak came to an end for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Stars after 633 consecutive sellouts. The streak included regular season and playoff games.
The streak dated back to Feb. 14, 2007, according to DeFabo.