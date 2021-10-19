TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
Filed Under:Hockey, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, Sellout, Sellouts

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins’ sellout streak has come to an end.

According to Mike DeFabo from our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the sellout streak came to an end for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Stars after 633 consecutive sellouts. The streak included regular season and playoff games.

The streak dated back to Feb. 14, 2007, according to DeFabo.