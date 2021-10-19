PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a colder morning than yesterday, believe it or not, with areas in the mid to upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Some areas to the north may have even have frost!

High pressure will keep us nice and dry today with plenty of sunshine. Highs will get above normal in the upper 60s.

It’ll be another clear night but not as cool with lows in the low 40’s for Wednesday and highs possibly touching 70!

Tomorrow night, the full Hunter’s Moon will peak at 10:56am, so you’ll notice a full moon the next couple of nights.

This is a signal to go hunting to prepare for winter. This is also known as “The Corn Moon”.

A cold-front tracks through the region on Thursday and we hold on to temperatures near 70 but scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be around through the afternoon and evening.

There’s a small chance those could continue through Friday morning, but we will return to normal in time for the weekend to partake in some fall festivities and wear those flannels!

