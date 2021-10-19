By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is changing its vaccination policy in hopes of getting more employees to get the shot, including offering cash incentives.
The agency amended its existing policy to offer incentives including a $100 bonus if a worker gets a booster shot.
If vaccination rates among employees reach 75%, those who have gotten a shot will receive $150, with that bonus increasing if the vaccination rate goes up.
The new policy also mandates all new hires must be vaccinated within 30 days.
Five paid sick days will also be given to any vaccinated employee who tests positive for COVID-19.