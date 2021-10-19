By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people are dead after a crash in Indiana County early Tuesday morning.
Police say a 22-year-old man was driving east on Route 56 near Sunflower Lane when he crossed lanes and hit another car, driven by a 33-year-old woman, head-on.
Both drivers died. Their names haven’t been released, and neither had passengers in the car with them.
Police say the investigation is still underway with help from the state police's collision analysis and reconstruction specialist union.
Anyone who may have seen the crash or might have information is asked to immediately call Trooper Ian James at 724-357-1960.