By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have admitted to their roles in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood that took place more than two years ago — and both will now spend time behind bars.
On Monday, Tyrell Rankin pleaded guilty to charges including murder for the death of 26-year-old Darius Freeman.
Freeman was shot and killed on Faulker Street in July 2019.
Rankin was sentenced to 12 to 30 years in prison.
A second person, Jayla Jeffreies, will spend at least 18 months in prison for trying to rob Freeman.