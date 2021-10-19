KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
26-year-old Darius Freeman was shot and killed on Faulker Street in July 2019.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have admitted to their roles in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood that took place more than two years ago — and both will now spend time behind bars.

On Monday, Tyrell Rankin pleaded guilty to charges including murder for the death of 26-year-old Darius Freeman.

Rankin was sentenced to 12 to 30 years in prison.

A second person, Jayla Jeffreies, will spend at least 18 months in prison for trying to rob Freeman.