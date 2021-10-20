By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH (KDKA) – A man had to be flown to the hospital after he was injured on the job in Lawrence County.
According to 911 dispatch, a worker at Omni Castings in New Beaver Borough was driving a front-end loader when it rolled over, causing him to suffer a severe head injury.
A medical helicopter was flown to the facility but it was forced to land at a nearby baseball field due to foggy conditions.
The man was conscious as he was being taken away.
His condition is unknown.