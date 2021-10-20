By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH FAYETTE (KDKA) – Today, a major announcement is expected from Allegheny Health Network.
They're planning to unveil plans for a new, $70 million health and wellness pavilion in North Fayette.
The state-of-the-art, 68,000 square foot facility will have a center for reproductive medicine, a full array of medical specialists, and advanced imaging.
