By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH FAYETTE (KDKA) – Today, a major announcement is expected from Allegheny Health Network.

They’re planning to unveil plans for a new, $70 million health and wellness pavilion in North Fayette.

The state-of-the-art, 68,000 square foot facility will have a center for reproductive medicine, a full array of medical specialists, and advanced imaging.

