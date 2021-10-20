TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Crash, Fifth Avenue, Hamilton Avenue, Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A car went on a crash course in Homewood overnight.

READ MORE: Heavy Police Presence Gathers On South Side, Officers Seen Collecting 2 Guns

The car knocked down a utility pole and wires near the intersection of Fifth and Hamilton avenues.

READ MORE: White Rhinoceros Calf Born At The Wilds In Ohio

At least one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Their condition is unknown as of this morning.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Public Schools To Move To Remote Learning On Election Day

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details