PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is putting a Halloween twist on the Charcuterie Board!
Halloween charBooterie
Candy Suggestions for your creation:
Crushed Chocolate Famous Wafers (for Cake Pops base)
Cake Pops
Candy Corn
Ghoul’s Mix M&M’s
Foiled Halloween Balls
Crème Pumpkins
Halloween Oreos with Orange Centers
Yogurt Pretzels
Fall Chocolate Pretzels
Fall Yogurt Pretzels
Gummi Hairy Spiders
Gummi Chicken Feet
Black Licorice Bites
Jelly Pumpkins
Gummi Fingers
Tricky Treats Double Crisp Milk Chocolate Balls
Halloween Colorful Filled Licorice Assortment
Spooky Gummi Eyes
Gourmet Bavarian Halloween Striped Pretzels
Oversized Frankenstein White Chocolate Lollypops
Caramels
Plastic Skeleton Hand
Directions:
Line a large rectangular or a large round tray with black napkins. Place a small shallow glass bowl in the center and fill with the crushed chocolate wafers and place 3 cake pops into the cookie base. Place three small bowls in the corners of the tray and fill with the candy corn, M&M’s and Halloween Balls or Crème Pumpkins. Start placing the Oreo’s around in a snake light configuration around the bowls. At this point, start piling the as much of the remaining candy in every empty spot on the tray until it is completely filled and overflowing with candy. Place the plastic skeleton hand just on and slightly off to the side of the tray and stand back while your ghosts and goblins begin to attack!