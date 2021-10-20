TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after an 11-month-old girl’s death was caused by fentanyl.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Mi’Orah Coleman died Aug. 19 of fentanyl toxicity.

The report states she was found unresponsive at a home that same day on Goe Avenue and was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives will be investigating.