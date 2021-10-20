By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after an 11-month-old girl’s death was caused by fentanyl.READ MORE: Westmoreland County Man Charged With Locking Woman In Storage Unit Will Stand Trial
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Mi’Orah Coleman died Aug. 19 of fentanyl toxicity.READ MORE: Woodland Hills High School Moves To Virtual Instruction Due To 'Credible Threats' After Fight At School
The report states she was found unresponsive at a home that same day on Goe Avenue and was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: West Virginia Lawmaker Craig Blair Compares Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Rule To Nazi Germany
Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives will be investigating.