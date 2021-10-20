By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Three new billboards have gone up in McKeesport asking people to come forward with any information regarding the killing of Karli Short.
Family and friends are hoping these billboards will lead to the arrest of her killer.
Short was five months pregnant when she was shot and killed in an alley behind her home on 25th Street.
Her father, Brandon Short, along with her family, is offering $20,000 for information leading to an arrest.