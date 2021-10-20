By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State troopers were out along school bus routes Wednesday morning for Operation Safe Stop.
It is an initiative for School Bus Safety Week, making sure drivers follow the rules of the route concerning school buses.
That includes stopping around a bus when its stop sign is extended and its lights are flashing.
KDKA’s crew rode along with one bus driver, setting out on her route in Greensburg.
She said she sees a lot of people not following the laws.
"People don't want to be behind us or wait for us. In a hurry would be the issue," said Lynn Booher, a driver for DMJ Transportation.
The only time drivers can pass a stopped bus is if they’re in the opposing direction and the lanes are separated by a barrier — like a grassy median or concrete divider.