By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will never forget the sinkhole that swallowed a Port Authority bus.

Next Thursday, Oct. 28, will mark two years since the unforgettable event in Pittsburgh history.

It happened during the morning rush hour along Penn Avenue and 10th Street near the Westin Hotel and David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The road finally reopened almost a year and thousands of dollars later.

In the days following the sinkhole, dozens of memes, Halloween costumes and Christmas decorations started popping up.

Two years later, it’s still a big talker in Pittsburgh.

Now, it’s on display at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

The sinkhole scene is part of the “Garden Railroad: Bridges and Tunnels Exhibit.” There’s a mini Port Authority bus surrounded by yellow caution tape and onlookers.

The display is now open to the public.

For more information on the exhibit, visit Phipps’ website here.