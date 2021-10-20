By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools has announced that they will move to remote learning on Election Day.
Students will learn from home on both Tuesday, November 2 as well as Tuesday, May 17.
35 Pittsburgh Public School buildings will host polling places for citizens on both days.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic remaining strong within our communities, it would be irresponsible to have students in buildings, especially when we cannot mandate mask-wearing and ensure adequate social distancing and school security in our facilities," the district said in a message to families.
Before the November 2 Election Day, the district will provide all students with the devices needed for at-home learning.