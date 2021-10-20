By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police have confirmed that three people found in a Forward Township home over the weekend all had COVID-19.READ MORE: Two People Found Dead In Forward Twp. Home, Police Investigating
According to the police chief, officers were called to Homeplace Drive on Saturday for a welfare check.
Inside, they found 84-year-old William Chepanoske and his 58-year-old son John dead.
The mother, also in her 80s, was taken to the hospital.
The chief said all three had COVID-19.
Autopsies are being performed to determine if there were any underlying health conditions.