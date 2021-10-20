TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police have confirmed that three people found in a Forward Township home over the weekend all had COVID-19.

According to the police chief, officers were called to Homeplace Drive on Saturday for a welfare check.

Inside, they found 84-year-old William Chepanoske and his 58-year-old son John dead.

The mother, also in her 80s, was taken to the hospital.

The chief said all three had COVID-19.

Autopsies are being performed to determine if there were any underlying health conditions.