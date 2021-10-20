TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — River rescue crews are trying to help a person in a canoe that flipped over.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper2)

The person flipped into the water on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on the Allegheny River near Sharpsburg.

Authorities have not said how many people were on the canoe, but one person was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Divers are helping with the search.

