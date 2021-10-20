By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — River rescue crews are trying to help a person in a canoe that flipped over.
The person flipped into the water on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on the Allegheny River near Sharpsburg.
Authorities have not said how many people were on the canoe, but one person was rescued and taken to a local hospital.
Divers are helping with the search.
