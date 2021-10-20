PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fall colors will be popping in the next few days all thanks to the sunny afternoons and colder mornings!

Temperatures this morning are not as cold as yesterday and we have a nice full moon which is Hunter’s Moon or known as “The Corn Moon”.

Yesterday’s low temperatures were the coldest since May 13th where we were at 36°.

High pressure is still over the region and that’s going to keep our temperatures above normal and very similar to yesterday nearing 70 and maybe even in the 70s for some! It’ll be breezy again this afternoon with gusts around 15 mph.

Our next round of rain arrives tomorrow afternoon with highs still in the upper 60s ahead of the cold front. This will bring scattered showers and even a few possible thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.

On the backside of the front, we cool back down near 60 for Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs back around 60. There may be a spotty shower around Friday morning, but it looks mainly dry.

It could be a frosty start to the weekend with lows back in the mid to upper 30s and highs only in the 50s!

It’ll be a great weekend for the pumpkin patch with some sunshine, but you’ll need the jacket!

The only chance for rain is Sunday afternoon but it’ll mostly be spotty showers.

Rain returns on Monday with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s.

