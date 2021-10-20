IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with locking a woman in a storage unit will stand trial.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Investigating After 11-Month-Old Girl's Death Caused By Fentanyl
Russell Little of Irwin was in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.READ MORE: Woodland Hills High School Moves To Virtual Instruction Due To 'Credible Threats' After Fight At School
Police say he took the woman to the storage unit last month and locked her inside, leaving a backpack and a cooler behind.
She told police Little assaulted her and left her there until the next morning.MORE NEWS: West Virginia Lawmaker Craig Blair Compares Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Rule To Nazi Germany
Little is also charged with loitering and prowling in another case.