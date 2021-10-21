By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The jury says they are deadlocked in the retrial of Adnan Pehlivan, a former restaurant owner accused of following a young woman home from a bar and assaulting her at her apartment.

After three full days of deliberations, the jury sent a note this afternoon, telling the judge they are deadlocked in their deliberations.

The judge told them to continuing working until 4 p.m.

At that point, they will be sent home for the day and told to return Friday.

Closing arguments in the trial took place Monday.

In 2019, Pehlivan was found not guilty of simple assault and stalking, but the jury deadlocked on the charges of sexual assault and burglary.

Prosecutors said Pehlivan stalked the woman and her friends as they traveled home from Kopy’s Bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side in 2018 before breaking into the alleged victim’s home through her window and sexually assaulting her. However, the defense claims the woman invited Pehlivan to her home after meeting him at the bar, but didn’t want her friends to know she had done so.

He’s now back on trial, accused of burglary, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault.

