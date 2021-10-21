TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
Filed Under:Animal Wellness Centre Clinic, Local TV, New Brighton, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – A Beaver County veterinarian clinic has made the announcement it will close its doors next month.

The owner of Animal Wellness Centre Clinic posted a letter thanking the community and clients for their patronage over the years.

She said it breaks her heart to close but was unable to find a buyer for the clinic.

It will remain open until November 24 and patrons can still pick up medication and prescriptions until then.