By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – A Beaver County veterinarian clinic has made the announcement it will close its doors next month.READ MORE: College In West Virginia To Discipline President Accused Of Plagiarism
The owner of Animal Wellness Centre Clinic posted a letter thanking the community and clients for their patronage over the years.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Rescued After Canoe Flips On Allegheny River Near Sharpsburg
She said it breaks her heart to close but was unable to find a buyer for the clinic.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Of Kids Get Free Halloween Costumes Thanks To Emma Munson Foundation
It will remain open until November 24 and patrons can still pick up medication and prescriptions until then.