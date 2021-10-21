By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,998 new coronavirus cases and 94 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,525,813 cases and 30,815 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,929 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 668 in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity has increased to 9.7%.

The state says 13,482,302 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,404,179 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,644,883 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 78,521 cases among residents and 17,054 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,285 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 32,107 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

