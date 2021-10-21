By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Detroit man for robbing a Washington County Kay Jewelers.READ MORE: Two People Flown To Hospital After Car Collides With Semi Truck In Lawrence County
The robbery took place at the Tanger Outlets in November 2019.READ MORE: Penn State Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate To Employees At Six Campuses
Prosecutors say that Willie Harvey and another man went into the jeweler during normal business hours armed with hammers.
The two ordered everyone, including children, to the ground and then started smashing jewelry cases.MORE NEWS: 33-Year-Old Man Arrested For Robbing Bank In Indiana County
Harvey is also accused of planning to rob other jewelry stores in Washington County and Ohio.