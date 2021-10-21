TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
Filed Under: Indiana County, Marion Center, Plumville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUMVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is in custody after being accused of robbing a bank in Indiana County.

Police arrested 33-year-old Brian Potts of Marion Center.

He is being accused of robbing a bank on Main Street in Plumville.

According to investigators, Potts displayed a note to the teller and ran off with the money.

He was later taken into custody at a nearby store.