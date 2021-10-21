By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUMVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is in custody after being accused of robbing a bank in Indiana County.
Police arrested 33-year-old Brian Potts of Marion Center.
He is being accused of robbing a bank on Main Street in Plumville.
According to investigators, Potts displayed a note to the teller and ran off with the money.
He was later taken into custody at a nearby store.