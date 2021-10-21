By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a shocking scene on Saw Mill Run Boulevard overnight after a Jeep crashed into a pole and caught fire.
The crash caused the utility pole to fall onto the road and traffic was stopped in both directions near Edgebrook Avenue while crews cleared the scene.
It is not known how many people were inside the Jeep or what their condition is this morning.
