TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Fire, Edgebrook Avenue, Jeep Crash, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Saw Mill Run Boulevard

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a shocking scene on Saw Mill Run Boulevard overnight after a Jeep crashed into a pole and caught fire.

READ MORE: CDC Investigating Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions

The crash caused the utility pole to fall onto the road and traffic was stopped in both directions near Edgebrook Avenue while crews cleared the scene.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Front Expected To Bring Afternoon Rain Showers And Possible Thunderstorms

It is not known how many people were inside the Jeep or what their condition is this morning.

MORE NEWS: Two People Flown To Hospital After Car Collides With Semi Truck In Lawrence County

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details