By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – Penn State University has extended its COVID-19 vaccination mandate to employees at six commonwealth campuses.READ MORE: Two People Flown To Hospital After Car Collides With Semi Truck In Lawrence County
The campuses include Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, Dubois, Fayette, and Harrisburg.READ MORE: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man For Robbing Kay Jewelers At Tanger Outlets
So far, not included in the mandate is Penn State Beaver.
The university initially announced the mandate would only apply to University Park faculty and staffers.MORE NEWS: 33-Year-Old Man Arrested For Robbing Bank In Indiana County
However, the university warned more of its 24 campuses might be required to follow President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring vaccination for federal contractors.