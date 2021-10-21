By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The day started off mild and seasonable, but that’s all changing this afternoon as severe weather moves into the Western Pennsylvania region.

The first severe thunderstorm warning of the day was issued for parts of Butler, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties until 2:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Castle PA, Hermitage PA, Sharon PA until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/CKn5G7ZyO5 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 21, 2021

A special weather statement was also issued for parts of Mercer, Beaver, Lawerence and Butler counties until 3:15 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for New Castle PA, Salem OH, Ellwood City PA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ndn1X0ldrL — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 21, 2021

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says a cold front is pushing these rain showers and thunderstorms into the area this afternoon and evening.

We are under a “marginal risk” for severe weather, meaning if we do get any severe storms, they will be very isolated and short-lived. We could have some gusty winds at times around 25-30 mph. Showers will taper off by the night.

On the backside of the front, we cool back down near 60 for Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs back around 60. There may be a spotty shower around Friday morning, but it looks mainly dry.

But it could be a frosty start to the weekend with lows back in the mid to upper 30s and highs only in the 50s.

The only chance for rain is Sunday afternoon but it’ll mostly be spotty showers.

