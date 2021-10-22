By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The re-trial of a former restaurant owner accused of following a young woman home from a bar and assaulting her has ended in another mistrial.
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says the judge has declared another mistrial in the Adnan Pehlivan case because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.
The jury has been deliberating for four full days and told the judge on Thursday that they were deadlocked.
In 2019, Pehlivan was found not guilty of simple assault and stalking, but the jury deadlocked on the charges of sexual assault and burglary.
Prosecutors said Pehlivan stalked the woman and her friends as they traveled home from Kopy’s Bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side in 2018 before breaking into the alleged victim’s home through her window and sexually assaulting her. However, the defense claims the woman invited Pehlivan to her home after meeting him at the bar, but didn’t want her friends to know she had done so.
Pehlivan is charged with burglary, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault.
