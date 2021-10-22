By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 330 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 304 are confirmed cases and 26 are probable cases.
There have been 8,747 total hospitalizations and 129,285 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,274.
This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 22, 2021.
