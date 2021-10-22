By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she had been stabbed in Stowe Township just after midnight.
Police were patrolling Broadway Avenue when they came across a 29-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police were able to learn that the stabbing took place in the 700 block of Dohrman Street.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.