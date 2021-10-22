By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury has found Charles Becher, the man accused in a fatal shooting outside Club Erotica in McKees Rocks, guilty of third-degree murder.

The shooting claimed the lives of two people and injured three others.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Becher was part of a group that got in a fight with another group outside Club Erotica back in January.

Chris Butler and Seth McDermit were killed. Three other people were hurt, including Becher. Police say Becher killed McDermit and also shot himself in the leg. Khalil Walls is also charged with homicide in connection with the fight, accused of killing Butler.

Becher claimed self-defense, saying a group of men was threatening his female cousins outside and he tried to break up the altercation. Becher says he was down on the ground being physically attacked and a bullet had already hit his leg when he reached for his gun.

Prosecutors say Becher should have just retreated.

The jury asked the judge if they could re-watch video played during the trial, and the judge said yes. The judge denied a request from the jury to see the court reporter’s notes.

