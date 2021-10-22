By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Magee Street at Forbes Avenue in Uptown is closed due to a water main break.READ MORE: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccination Is Nearly 91% Effective In Children
Work was being done on the road but it is not known what caused the break.READ MORE: Woodland Hills Varsity Football's Friday Night Game To Limit Capacity Following School Fights
The break took place right across from the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
Forbes and Fifth Avenue are open to traffic as crews work to stop the water from flowing.MORE NEWS: Parkway North Inbound Lane Restriction Planned On Friday
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details