By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man threw two pumpkins at a woman who parked in front of his home in Bloomfield.
According to Police, James Gazis admitted to throwing the pumpkins at the woman as well as getting into a fight with her son on Wednesday when he was taken into custody.
When police arrived, they found the woman bleeding after she had been hit by the pumpkins.
She said she was just trying to find a parking spot so she could pick up her grandchild who lived down the street.
Gazis is facing charges of aggravated assault and propulsion of missiles.